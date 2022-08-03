🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A Nanticoke man facing allegations he aimed a handgun at a Nanticoke police officer and two child caseworkers with Luzerne County Children & Youth Services was charged Wednesday with placing a firearm in a pregnant woman’s mouth.

Nanticoke police filed felony assault charges against Cory Gonzalez Crudop, 40, after investigating the woman’s claims.

The woman reported, according to court records, Crudop threw a car battery through the windshield of her vehicle that was occupied by two children on July 12. She ran into her residence on Hill Street in an attempt to hide a firearm from Crudop, court records say.

Crudop chased after the woman and managed to get his hands on the firearm he allegedly placed in the woman’s mouth threatening to kill her and punched her in her stomach. Police said the woman is pregnant.

Crudop was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, and one count each of aggravated assault of an unborn child, criminal mischief and harassment. Malloy remanded Crudop to the county correctional facility without bail deeming him a flight risk.

Crudop has been jailed since his arrest by Nanticoke police on July 14 following an incident at the Hill Street residence.

Police assisted two child caseworkers with a welfare check on the two children at the residence since the children’s mother was living with Crudop.

The welfare check was performed due to the July 12 incident.

When officers knocked on the door, the woman initially refused to allow them inside. She instead, suggested she bring the children outside.

Child caseworkers wanted to inspect the interior of the house for safety and to determine if Crudop was inside.

The mother relented and allowed police and caseworkers inside but stood and blocked the basement door, court records say.

When two officers entered the basement, Crudop was found behind a door that was opened when he allegedly aimed a handgun at the officer.

Crudop fled out the Bilco doors where he waived the gun at the caseworkers, court records say.

Crudop was captured at a residence in the 100 block of State Street in Nanticoke after a several hour search July 14. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm from the earlier incident.

Preliminary hearings for the separate criminal complaints on Aug. 17.