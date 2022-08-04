Demonstrators say patients are suffering from isolation; VA says measures keep residents safe

Derbert Dilworth watches the rally from his wheel chair on the hill, as others show their support with him.

Nicole Guest (arm extended) offers her support to veterans watching on the hill as the dozens in the crowd behind her do the same. Those gathered for the freedom rally believe that veterans residing at the VA Center (aside from the dementia ward) are being held ‘hostage’ due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

Dave Ragan (speaking) presents Nicole Guest with an award (which would be revealed shortly after) for her continued service and dedication to veterans.

PLAINS TWP. — A “Freedom Rally” at the local VA Medical Center was held Wednesday evening and numerous organizations, community figures, and citizens showed up to support residents and raise their voices for what they deem unfair treatment to those living in the center due to COVID-19 restrictions on visitor access.

Organizer Nicole Guest, a Navy veteran, said, “It’s two years, four months, and around 16 days — March 9, 2020 — was the last day the volunteers were allowed in there,” as she pointed up towards the facility.

She explained that there is a three-phase access system based on COVID cases: red, yellow, and green in place. In order to have volunteers come in and spend time with the Veterans, or take them for an outing, they have to get to the green phase.

“They have to go two weeks in one of those phases and not get a COVID case to go to the next phase,” Guest remarked. “Their mental (health) is suffering,” she said, claiming that residents are dying from isolation. Currently, only approved visitors are able to enter the facility.

Former Lieutenant Governor candidate and Purple Heart veteran Teddy Williams was also in attendance. Williams explained that when he returned from the Middle East, it was Vietnam veterans who helped him find his way. “We owe these people. We owe them … If our government had the guts to send these people to war, then they need to have the guts to stand by them now that they’re back,” Williams remarked. “And the fact that they are now being held prisoner by our government in a VA institution is appalling.” And correctional officer and Bikers For Trump head, Dwayne McDavitt, added, “My prisoners have more freedom than these gentlemen do.”

Dave Ragan of Veterans Promise, an Iraq-War vet, made a point to note, “This is not a partisan issue. We didn’t put on a uniform to serve the Republican Party. We didn’t put on a uniform to serve the Democratic Party. We put on a uniform to serve the greatest fighting force in the world, the United States Military.”

VA issues statement

VAMC Wilkes-Barre provided a statement in response to the rally:

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania has monitored community prevalence and transmission rates on a daily basis to assure that the appropriate level of precautionary measures are being implemented for the sustainment of safe reliable care for our Veterans and Residents, while maintaining a safe environment for our staff.

Based on community prevalence and transmission rates, the medical center continues to screen Veterans and Staff upon entry at all our sites of care.

Masking and physical distancing remain in effect with visitation at the Medical Center limited to compassionate care.

Due to implemented safety precautions, there have been no significant outbreaks of COVID-19 within the Medical Center or Community Living Center.

The Community Living Center is currently supporting outside visitation and door visits. While outings are not currently being held, the Residents have daily access to an outside courtyard with therapeutic musical lawn ornaments, gardening activities, swings and benches. Our more ambulatory Residents are able to visit the courtyard, as well as the various other locations on the grounds of the Medical Center. The Residents are free to interact with each other on ward with Increased group activities, games, and entertainment offerings.

Our Residents have been very active with outdoor activities this summer, including a 4th of July Celebration, variety of outdoor gardening activities, multiple ice cream truck visits and Group Therapy Sessions.

The VA facility website updates every Monday with the latest guidelines.