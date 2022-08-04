🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — A new online resource the state rolled out in June to help people find treatment for substance use disorder led a few of them to Pyramid Healthcare’s Back Mountain facility.

Approximately 9,800 people checked out the information available on the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards platform or ATLAS site listing 515 facilities licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Steve Ross, special assistant to the DDAP secretary, promoted the resource and Pyramid’s inclusion in ATLAS during a visit Wednesday morning to the provider’s facility on Upper Demunds Road.

“When it comes to treating the disease of addiction, we know that one size does not fit all,” Ross said.

Treatment varies for each person and from one center to another, making it more difficult for someone in an already difficult situation to decide where to go.

Ross said ATLAS, which is free, confidential and anonymous for the person using it, serves as a trusted resource in the search for help. “It will allow you to find the right fit for yourself or your loved one,” he said.

From a provider’s perspective, it offers “an invaluable resource” for navigating the treatment options in the state, said Christine Vigna-Volker, vice president of clinical services and quality management for Altoona-based Pyramid.

It’s also directed some people to the Dallas Township facility, added its executive director Stacey Little.

”So, we have received word from individuals who have come into treatment that they did access our provider profile on ATLAS,” Little said.

The 100-bed facility provides detox and residential services for males and females. Since it opened in January 2019 it has served more than 5,000 people from across the state. “Our treatment approach is person-centered and strengths-based, meaning we focus on the positive aspects of an individual to help achieve recovery,” Little said.

Just as treatment is voluntary, so is a provider’s participation in ATLAS, added Ross. Providers such as Pyramid provide their information for the online resource overseen by Shatterproof, a nonprofit organization created to reverse the public health crisis of addiction. The next enrollment period for DDAP-licensed facilities who missed the first deadline will be in the fall of this year.

After seeing how other states benefited from the online resource, Pennsylvania signed on, Ross explained. “ATLAS is just another door for you to get into the treatment facility that you need,” he said.

Ross encouraged people who have received treatment from a facility in Pennsylvania to visit ATLAS, search for the facility and leave a review. “It can go a long way in helping inform somebody else’s decision to get help,” he said.

The DDAP still maintains a hotline anyone can call for help. The number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.