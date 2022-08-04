🔊 Listen to this

Felony sexual assault charges withdrawn

WILKES-BARRE — Pittston police withdrew two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and corruption minors against Charles Hunter Karichner, 29, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Police initiated an investigation in May when they received a report of suspected child sexual abuse involving a teenage girl. The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center where she described the alleged assaults.

Karichner denied the allegations but later claimed he would playfully wrestle with the girl and may have inappropriately touched her, according to court records.

Karichner waived a misdemeanor count of indecent assault to county court.

Man pleads guilty to providing false testimony

WILKES-BARRE — Tyreek Jamar Ceruti, 22, of Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of false reports during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records say Ceruti provided false information during a summary hearing before District Judge Thomas Malloy regarding an expired inspection sticker on his vehicle.

A count of false swearing was withdrawn against Ceruti.