SALEM TWP. — Township police arrested a man from Berwick on allegations he assaulted another man riding a bicycle in the area of East Fourth Street and Johnson Avenue Tuesday.

Cody C. Babb, 32, of East Eighth Street, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, accidents involving injury, failure to stop and render aid, driving without a license and two traffic violations. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area of East Fourth Street and Johnson Avenue for an assault where a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and an occupant beating the bicyclist.

The bicyclist told police he was struck by a green pickup truck that caused him to thrown into a utility pole. After being struck, he claimed Babb and another man got out of the truck and began punching, kicking and choking him.

A witness reported a description of the truck that sped away.

Police obtained video footage that showed Babb driving a 1994 Honda Acty pickup truck towards East Fourth and Johnson Avenue at about 8:44 a.m. and leaving the area at 8:48 a.m., the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say they received the call about the assault at 8:49 a.m.

Babb declined to meet with police about the alleged assault.