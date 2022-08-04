🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — A man from Freeland was arraigned on kidnapping and related charges Thursday morning.

Erickson Miguel Disla, 22, was charged by Pittston Township police with kidnapping, kidnap to inflict injury or terror, stalking, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail deemed a danger to society.

Check back as details are gathered.