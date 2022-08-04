🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mark Rockovich, Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, Thursday reported that a 31 year old male was found unresponsive in his housing assignment at approximately 10 p.m. on July 31.

Rockovich said Correctional Officers immediately responded and provided life-sustaining measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Emergency medical services personnel arrived at the facility and transported this individual to a local hospital.

Rockovich said the individual remained under medical care until Tuesday Aug. 2, when a hospital physician pronounced him deceased at 2:20 p.m.

Rockovich said the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office was notified on July 31, of the emergency and began an investigation into the matter. An autopsy has been scheduled for today (Aug. 4) and an official cause of death will be forthcoming.

