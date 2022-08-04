🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Township police inspect a food truck that was struck by a round during a shooting at Starr Convenient Mart, Hanover Township, on Aug. 6, 2020. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Hanover Township police collect shell casings from the gasoline pump island of Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street on Aug. 6, 2020. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Admitting to his role in a Wilkes-Barre slashing and taking part in a shootout at a Hanover Township gasoline service station, Malik Jermaine Macon couldn’t believe the lengthy prison sentence imposed upon him Thursday.

A shackled Macon, 30, dropped his head and attempted to walk away from the courtroom bench when President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced him to 12 years, six months to 25 years in state prison.

A sheriff deputy grabbed Macon’s leather shackled belt and directed him back in front of Vough.

Macon was sentenced after he pled guilty to criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the slashing an ex-girlfriend on Simpson Street, Wilkes-Barre, on March 16, 2020, and a separate aggravated assault charge related to a gun battle with Taquil Lashemel Baley, 22, at the gasoline pump islands of Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street, Hanover Township, on Aug. 6, 2020.

Macon was also sentenced on a charge of firearms not to be carried without a license related to the shooting, at which, a jury convicted him on following a trial in April 2022.

Macon opted to stay quiet when given the chance to speak during his sentencing hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Jim McMonagle said the two cases Macon took part in were very serious offenses.

“You decided to have a shootout in broad daylight in Hanover Township; Fortunately for you no one was injured,” Vough said noting Macon was the first person to discharge a firearm at Baley.

Wilkes-Barre police allege Macon called an ex-girlfriend wanting to meet on Simpson Street as she was relocating to Georgia. When she arrived, Macon got into her vehicle and drove under a train trestle where he got out and Jocelyn Lee Rodriguez, 29, entered, slashing the woman’s face multiple times, court records say.

A jury convicted Rodriguez, of Wilkes-Barre, on multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy following a trial in June before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16.

A second woman involved in the slashing, Myesha Upshur, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, who allegedly prevented the woman from escaping the car, is scheduled for a trial before Sklarosky in September.

Hanover Township police said Macon discharged multiple rounds at Baley, who in turn, fired rounds at Macon in the gasoline service parking lot. No one was struck by the rounds.

Baley, of Ashley, pled guilty to firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Vough on Aug. 31.