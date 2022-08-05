🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski got his wish.

President Judge Michael T. Vough on Thursday sentenced Anthony Gambirazio, 30, to 19-to-38 years in state prison for his role in shooting a man during a robbery on June 15, 2021.

A jury convicted Gambirazio on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, theft and two counts of criminal conspiracy following a two day trial in April.

Truskowski who, along with Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin prosecuted, asked for a longer prison sentence than what sentencing guidelines called for describing the seriousness of the offense.

Vough agreed, calling Gambirazio’s behavior, “Unacceptable.”

Hazleton police said they responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street where they found the victim bleeding from his right forearm.

The victim told police he was returning home after walking his dog when he was approached by two men who assaulted him.

During the fight, Gambirazio brandished a handgun.

The victim grabbed the handgun, which discharged a round that passed through his forearm, court records say.

Gambirazio’s accomplice, Carlos Alberto Luna, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty to criminal conspiracy. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17 by Vough.