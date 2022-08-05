🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Safelite Autoglass is bringing a new distribution center and new jobs to the area, by what representatives expect to be the end of the year.

The location of the new distribution center is 301 Dziak Drive, Suite 200, on what was formerly 130 acres of mine-scarred land. The space is 357,575 square feet.

Jaclyn Reynolds of Geben Communication, who handles Safelite’s public relations, confirmed the above details, and further noted that the center is look for between 80 and 90 employees to fill a variety of openings within the new center. Starting rates for positions are between $16 and $20, and beyond an hour, and all hourly roles are currently being offered a $1,000 bonus. Employees are also eligible for matching 401(k) plan with matching from the company, a marketplace for benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

A representative from Safelite added, “As we anticipate the opening of our new distribution center in Nanticoke later this year, Safelite is looking to bring smart, customer-driven associates to our diverse and growing team. Safelite is a great place to work with competitive career opportunities, and we’re looking forward to expanding within this thriving community.”

Safelite held a hiring event from Tuesday through Thursday of this week in Luzerne County Community College’s Educational Conference Center. A representative on-hand at the hiring event confirmed as of Wednesday that over 400 people came to inquire about positions.

While the hiring event is over, those wishing to inquire for positions can visit safelite.com/careers.

At the earliest, the center will be open by this fall.