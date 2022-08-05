🔊 Listen to this

NESCOPECK — At least three people have died and several are unaccounted for following a residential structure fire in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck early Friday morning.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said there were “multiple fatalities” in the fire and autopsies will begin Saturday. Hacken would not disclose the number of fatalities due to the ongoing investigation.

Firefighters from Columbia and Luzerne counties responded to the blaze at about 2:30 a.m.

Bernie Snedeker who lives a few doors down from the scene said his dog woke him up around 2:15 a.m.

“I never seen anything burn so intense,” he said.

The flames scorched tall trees surrounding the house. “It came up to the top of the trees,” Snedeker said.

The scene is taped off and fire trucks were parked on the street and set up a barrier restricting the search in the ruins. An excavator’s arm could be seen moving behind the trucks.

A state police deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.