A Hanover Township Police Cruiser sits outside of the M&T Bank at 722 Sans Souci Parkway. The bank was robbed around 1:14 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

A Hanover Township Police Cruiser sits outside of the M&T Bank at 722 Sans Souci Parkway. The bank was robbed around 1:14 p.m. Friday afternoon.

<p>Police speak to a handcuffed man on Covell Street in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon following a pursuit initiated after the robbery of a bank in Hanover Township earlier in the day.</p> <p>Courtesy of Bob Kadluboski</p>

Police speak to a handcuffed man on Covell Street in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon following a pursuit initiated after the robbery of a bank in Hanover Township earlier in the day.

HANOVER TWP. — Police have arrested the man who they say robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway Friday afternoon.

Daniel Richard Williams, 35, was taken into custody Friday after holding up the bank just past 1 p.m., Hanover Township police said.

Williams was arraigned before District Justice Joseph Halesey and is currently lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.