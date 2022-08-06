🔊 Listen to this

Police speak to a handcuffed man on Covell Street in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon following a pursuit initiated after the robbery of a bank in Hanover Township earlier in the day.

HANOVER TWP. — Police have arrested the man who they say robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway Friday afternoon.

Daniel Richard Williams, 35, was taken into custody Friday after holding up the bank just past 1 p.m., Hanover Township police said.

Williams was arraigned before District Justice Joseph Halesey and is currently lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.