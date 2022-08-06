Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
HANOVER TWP. — Police have arrested the man who they say robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway Friday afternoon.
Daniel Richard Williams, 35, was taken into custody Friday after holding up the bank just past 1 p.m., Hanover Township police said.
Williams was arraigned before District Justice Joseph Halesey and is currently lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.