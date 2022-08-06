🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health’s mobile medical unit is visiting numerous school districts and public parks in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties to ensure students receive the vaccines they need to return to school in the fall.

This month, the 34-foot mobile medical unit, known as Driving Better Health, will be providing routine vaccinations and COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and boosters at the following locations:

• Aug. 10: Hazleton Area School District, 1515 W. 23rd St., Hazleton, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 11: North Pocono School District, 231 Pocono Mountain School Road, Swiftwater, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 16: Dunmore School District, 300 W. Warren St., Dunmore, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 17: Riverside High School, 300 Davis St., Taylor, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 18: Heights Murray Elementary, 1 S. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 22: Middle Smithfield Elementary, 5180 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 23: Wallenpaupack High School, 2552 U.S. Route 6, Hawley, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 23: Connors Park, 515 Orchard St., Scranton, 5-7 p.m.

• Aug. 25: Stroudsburg Area School District, 1100 W. Main St., Stroudsburg, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 25: Fellows Park, 1000 Fellows St., Scranton, 5-7 p.m.

• Aug. 31: Isaac Tripp Elementary School, 1000 N. Everett Ave., Scranton, 5-8 p.m.

Driving Better Health enables The Wright Center for Community Health to deliver high-quality, nondiscriminatory health care where patients live and work in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

COVID19 vaccines and boosters are available for any child ages 5 and up. A guardian must accompany patients who are younger than 17. Walk-up appointments are welcome depending on vaccine availability, but appointments are encouraged for the convenience of patients. Please go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019 to schedule an appointment.

Guests are asked to observe public safety measures, including masking and social distancing, during the vaccination clinics and bring identification and insurance cards.