‘Sod God’ Toma returns to NEPA for honors ahead of Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame induction

Facility manager Dan Mulhern and George Toma share tips on field maintenance before both men received a key to the city on Saturday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE — When Mayor George Brown thanked George Toma for travelling back to Wilkes-Barre to accept the key to the city, Toma’s response moved the mayor.

“He simply said, I live in Kansas City, but this is my home,” Brown told those gathered for Saturday’s ceremony at Evercor Field.

Toma will also headline a list of 14 local sports notables for induction into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner today.

Toma, originally from Edwardsville, well known as “The Sod God” and “The Nitty Gritty Dirt Man,” started his career as groundskeeper in Kansas City, working his way up to head groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs for much of his 40-year career.

Toma retired in 1999, but that hasn’t kept him from serving as a consultant for the upkeep of sports fields, including regularly assisting in preparing Super Bowl fields for play, and field preparation for the Summer Olympics.

Toma is never without one of two Super Bowl rings that he received as part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ team.

But, as he stood at Evecor Field, home to The Wyoming Valley Challenger League which provides a chance for young people with disabilities to play baseball, he pointed out that fields should be safe for all athletes, no matter what age.

“The cheapest insurance for an athlete — at any level — is to give them a safe playing field,” Toma said, emphasizing that the safety is even more important for youngsters just starting to compete.

“I preach that,” he said.

Toma, however, said he is never reluctant to point out the need for maintenance no matter what the level of play, whether that be at a local field or the Super Bowl.

He remembers during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, when he was called to “get the fields ready in 18 hours.”

Mulhern honored

Prior to being awarded the ceremonial key to the city, Toma spoke with the field’s facility manager Dan Mulhern, who, as a surprise, was also awarded a key to the city by the mayor.

Mulhern will also be awarded the Community Service Award for his work with Challenger Baseball at today’s Hall of Fame event.

Toma credited Mulhern with taking excellent care of the field, comparable to professional fields.

“You have great dirt,” Toma told Mulhern.

“That was a great compliment coming from someone who has taken care of fields at the Super Bowl,” Mulhern said.

Mulhern pointed out that he had been struggling to keep the field looking good this summer, because of the extreme heat.

The field could look tip-top at the beginning of the day, and after the first game gets really dry, he said.

But, Mulhern said Toma gave him some tips on field maintenance during hot weather.

Mulhern emphasized that his work goes beyond simply preparing fields for play, but instead provides the opportunity for young people with disabilities to play ball and spend time with other athletes.