Autopsies were performed Saturday on five of the 10 people who died in a Friday morning house fire in Nescopeck, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

The autopsies performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross on three female adults, one male adult and one female child determined their cause of death to be smoke inhalation, the release said. The manner of death is still pending the outcome of an investigation into the blaze.

Additional autopsies are scheduled for today, the release stated.

Positive identifications of the victims are pending a review of medical and dental records — and DNA if required — the coroner’s office said, but their identities are believed to be consistent with the names of the individuals previously reported missing in the blaze.

An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Fire Marshal Unit and the Troop P Crime Section.

Firefighters from Columbia and Luzerne counties responded to the blaze at 733 1st St. at about 2:30 a.m. Friday The residence was completely destroyed, state police said.

According to the Associated Press, Harold Baker, a volunteer firefighter in Nescopeck, said the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives. He said his two children and the other young victims were visiting their aunt and uncle’s home for swimming and other summertime fun.

He said 13 dogs were also in the two-story home. It is believed they also perished.

Three people were able to escape the blaze.

Troopers identified the deceased as follows:

Dale Baker, 19

Star Baker, 22

David Daubert Sr., 79

Brian Daubert, 43

Shannon Daubert, 45

Laura Daubert, 47

Marian Slusser, 54

Juvenile male, 5

Juvenile male, 6

Juvenile female, 7.