First annual Jeep Fury Fest held at Kirby Park

Brian Howe, 46, of Shavertown, drives his jeep up the flex ramp backward during the Fury Fest 2022 Sunday held at Kirby Park.

Rubber Duckies adorn the hood of Jessica Kelly’s Jeep Rubicon at the Fury Fest 2022 held at Kirby Park Sunday.

The pavillion at Kirby Park was part of the Fury Fest 2022 offering a 50/50 drawing and other things.

Many Jeeps were on display at Kirby Park Sunday during Fury Fest 2022.

WILKES-BARRE — The first annual Jeep Fury Fest brought Jeep aficionados to Kirby Park Sunday, for a chance to show off their vehicles and learn more about their favorite rides.

Co-founders Gina Brick-Boyle and Jessica Kelly said the show was the organization’s first event and called it “a gathering of family.”

Kelly said each Jeep owner brings their own creativity to their vehicle, with colors and modifications that make the Jeep their own.

Her own vehicle, a Rubicon, entitled “Wicked Witch” was decorated in purple, with a row of tiny yellow ducks lining her dashboard.

The ducks, she said, have become a tradition among Jeep owners.

A Jeep owner will often come out to their parked vehicle and find a toy duck on their hood, along with a note from a fellow Jeep owner and often with a card with information about another Jeep club.

Brick-Boyce said the club had recently completed an ice cream run “pavement event,” stopping at various ice cream shops around the area.

She said when people see “a convoy of Jeeps” driving together, it brings them a lot of joy.

When the Jeeps stop, club members never lack for interested people asking questions about how the Jeeps have been personalized or how they run.

The club she said is “an opportunity to grow the Jeep family.”

The event brought out Jeeps in two categories: competitive and “just for fun.”

Over 40 vehicles competed in the “Show and Shine” competition, for a chance to win one of nine trophies, including “best in show.”

The event also included a “flex ramp” for Jeep owners to measure the flexibility of their vehicles.

Michael Badyrka said the ramp helped Jeep owners understand their vehicles and their capabilities and limits.

Badyrka pointed out that because the club is new, many members have used their own money to get it started.

The event, he said, was a chance to recoup some of the funds spent, as well raise money for future events.

Organizers worked with Wilkes-Barre city to ensure they met all city regulations.

Badyrka pointed out raffle baskets with a distinctly “Jeep” feel to them, including a portable grill and portable air pump for tires.

Because Jeep owners often also tend to go off road or go camping, these are items that they would appreciate, he said.

Other raffle baskets included coloring sets and household goods, specifically geared to families.

The event included food trucks and music, which attendees said provided a great way to spend a sunny afternoon, with plenty of shade.