Savakinus key player in ‘That Championship Season’ documentary and new teen adventure film

Fresh off his role on the team behind the Agnes 50th anniversary documentary, Lackawanna County-based filmmaker Bob Savakinus is part of two new productions set to debut at a Scranton-area drive-in this month.

In keeping with his established reputation as a chonicler of local and regional history, one is a documentary about the filming of “That Championship Season” in Scranton four decades ago, called “Scranton’s Championship Season.”

The other, “The Beast Comes at Midnight,” represents Savakinus’ first foray outside the genre, with a teenage adventure film about a group of youths who band up to fight a werewolf. It was produced by Florida-based independent film production company Showtown American Pictures.

They’re two very different films, both with ties to big Hollywood names, and the common thread is Savakinus and his passion for using the medium to spotlight Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“The goal of course, is to make more movies in this area,” said Savakinus, a Luzerne County native who now lives and works — ahem — north of the border.

“We have such unique locations, a movie has the ability to bring economic development,” he added.

“The Beast Comes at Midnight” will formally premiere this Friday, Aug. 12 at the Festival of Cinema in New York City. The following evening, Aug. 13, a special screening will be held at dusk at Circle Drive-In, Dickson City.

His documentary about the making of “That Championship Season” in Scranton will premiere at the Circle Drive-In at dusk on Thursday, Aug. 18. The event also will include a special screening of the original film to benefit the Lackawanna Historical Society and the Actors Circle.

The project was co-produced with Luz Cabrales of ScrantonFilms, who also acted as editor.

Savakinus, a Plains Township native, earned a bachelor’s degree from Wilkes University and a master’s degree in education from Marywood University.

He serves on two state boards: Commissioner with Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission, and board member of the Pennsylvania Special Education Advisory Panel.

He also is a board member of the Scranton Cultural Center, Lackawanna County Performing Arts board, Lackawanna County Industrial Development board, Lackawanna County Arts, Culture & Education board.

He also hosts and produces a bi-weekly TV show on Electric City TV based in Scranton called “In A Nutshell.”

He has created and produced eight documentaries.

When Hollywood came to Scranton

Playwright Jason Miller, who grew up in Scranton, put a spotlight on the city with his Pulitzer Prize-winning 1972 play “That Championship Season.” Set in Scranton, the drama focuses on an eventful reunion of four former high school basketball champions and their coach who gather annually to commemorate the year they won the state basketball championship.

Miller’s play was made into a 1982 film starring Robert Mitchum, Martin Sheen, Bruce Dern, Stacy Keach and Paul Sorvino.

Savakinus’ documentary focuses on the 40th anniversary of that production, what it meant to people in Scranton, and how the area has changed since then.

One large change: The Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, formerly the Lackawanna Railroad station, was a boarded-up hulk seen in the film, Savakinus said — a far cry from the resplendent hostelry it has since become — and representative of the gritty state of downtown Scranton in that era.

Into that environment the film crew and stars injected some fresh air, leaving many starstruck.

“Everyone was so excited,” said Savakinus, who was about 15 when the film was made.

“There were thousands of people that came to Nay Aug Park to take part in the crowd scenes,” he added. “There were bumper stickers — ‘honk, if you were in the movie’ — and there’s a lot of memorabilia out there. Newsweek magazine did a story about how Hollywood came to Scranton.”

The documentary got underway last year, and more than 20 people were interviewed. Many of them are expected to attend the debut, including former Nay Aug Park zookeeper George Lowry, who appeared in the movie; Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti; and members of the Horger family, whose home was used in the movie.

There was one star Savakinus’ team was not able to land: actor Paul Sorvino, who died last month at the age of 83.

“He was on our list, and we had a contact that was supposed to get us in touch with him,” Savakinus said. “Unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

Tracking a beast

Filmed in Florida last year, “The Beast Comes at Midnight” tells the story of a young podcaster who stumbles across his hometown’s legend of a werewolf, then joins a group of misfits to fight the beast.

The film, which stars Eric Roberts and Michael Pare, is geared toward teens — think “Goonies,” Savakinus says, referencing the 1985 adventure film.

Ed McKeever, of Showtown American Pictures, praised Savakinus as “a tremendous resource as Executive Producer of our Tampa Werewolf Feature,” including assisting with the Circle Drive-In screening.

“Bob has been an unbelievable asset to our company and film. Introducing us to NEPA business leaders and showing us wonderful locations available for filming in the Scranton area,” McKeever said, adding that Showtown’s team is excited to pursue further productions with Bob in the Scranton area.”

“His knowledge of the area and community involvement make him an invaluable member of the team,” McKeever added. “Bob has shown himself to be a motivated and multitalented filmmaker. Capable of sourcing talent, acquiring locations and engaging local businesses for involvement and sponsorship opportunities.”

Savakinus was equally enthusiastic.

“I was thrilled to join Showtown American Pictures as one of the producers,” he said, looking ahead to the Circle Drive-In screening.

“Some of the cast members, including lead actor Mike McKeever and former WWE wrestler Gene Sniski, will be in attendance, along with my co-producers from Showtown,” Savakinus said.

“We are excited about the project and plan to expand our partnership to plan future filmings set in NEPA.”

Likewise, Ed McKeever sees a future in moviemaking in the region.

“Bob’s documentary film vision is astounding and his knowledge of film is second only to his love of creating film in the Scranton area. His ability and passion will surely help grow the evolving film scene — a film scene the Showtown American Pictures team want to be involved in,” he said.

“We can’t wait to see Bob providing casting call information and filmmaking opportunities to local crew in the area with both Showtown and his company Cannon Fire Productions.”