HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy.

According to a news release, troopers responded to a residence on West 24th Street at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive infant. The infant was in a bed with an adult male who was asleep.

The infant was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton where the boy was pronounced dead, state police said.

Trooper John P. Lutchko of the state police Troop N Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating.