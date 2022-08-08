🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A man charged with robbing the M&T Bank branch on Sans Souci Parkway on Friday fled in a LYFT vehicle.

Daniel Richard Williams, 35, address listed as homeless, was picked up by the driving service in Mocanqua with instructions to take him to a shopping center on Sans Souci Parkway, according to court records.

During the ride, Williams allegedly told the LYFT driver to change the location and park in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot where he would directly pay him cash.

Williams left the vehicle and was gone for five to 10 minutes before returning and throwing cash at the LYFT driver, court records say.

Williams was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police when the LYFT vehicle was stopped on Covell Street, near Blackman Street, in Wilkes-Barre.

Hanover Township police charged Williams with robbery and theft. Williams was arraigned Friday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hanover Township police responded to the M&T Bank branch for a reported robbery at 1:15 p.m.

Police learned a man, identified as Williams, wore a mask and approached a teller who was waiting on two customers. Williams told the two customers to step aside as he placed a bag on the counter demanding the teller to fill the bag with cash, the complaint says.

Williams was seen fleeing the bank toward the CVS Pharmacy where police allege he got into the LYFT vehicle that picked him up in Mocanaqua.

After Williams was arrested, he told police he took a LYFT from Mocanaqua advising the driver to drop him off in the area of Carvel Ice Cream on Sans Souci Parkway. As they drove, Williams instructed the driver to park in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot as he would give him cash due to the change of the drop-off location.

When Williams got back into the LYFT car, he gave the driver a hand-full of cash telling the driver, “It was for his troubles,” the complaint says.

The LYFT driver told police he had no knowledge of the robbery and would not have picked up Williams if he knew Williams was going to commit a robbery.

In an unrelated case, an arrest warrant was issued for Williams on June 1 charging him with escape while he was in the work release program at the county correctional facility.

Court records say Williams was sentenced by Judge David W. Lupas to one-to-two years in jail after he pled guilty to a felony drug trafficking charge on May 9. He was also re-sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough on April 8 to nine-to-23 months for a parole violation on an illegal possession charge in May 2018.