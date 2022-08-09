Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
DALLAS TWP. — A domestic disturbance turned fatal when a father and his 4-year-old son were found dead inside their home on Harris Street Monday night.
Police responded to the domestic dispute just after 8 p.m. and heard gunfire inside the residence.
Officers entered the home finding a man and his son deceased.
Luzerne County detectives and state police Troop P Forensic Services Unit are assisting in the investigation.
Autopsies are pending by the county Coroner’s Office.
District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce stated more information will be released later today.