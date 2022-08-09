Efforts include GoFundMe account, clothes drive, events at area businesses

NESCOPECK — Fundraising and donation efforts are underway for the victims of Friday’s deadly house fire on First Street in the borough.

Clothing drives, fundraisers and benefit events have begun popping up in both Nescopeck and the neighboring borough of Berwick just a few days after a devastating fire completely destroyed a borough home, killing 10 people in the process, including three children. Three people were able to escape the blaze.

Additionally, a GoFundMe account started after the fire on Friday has already amassed over $23,000 in donations.

The GoFundMe, started by Robin Massina, daughter of Nescopeck mayor Larry Massina, has been contributed to by almost 500 donors in the time since it was activated.

“We all awoke this morning to the tragic news of the house fire in our beloved little town with multiple people unaccounted for,” reads a message from Massina attached to the GoFundMe. “Thank you all for your donations … what a powerful community we are.”

Direct donations to the family of the victims can be made at First Keystone National Bank in Nescopeck, as well.

Around the community, efforts to raise money to help the surviving family members pick up the pieces and give their loved ones a proper burial have begun popping up.

At the Nescopeck Borough Volunteer Fire Company, clothing donations are being accepted.

Sizes requested include:

• Pants waist size 32

• shirts sized medium and large

• shoes sized 9 1/2 and 10.

Those looking to donate can drop off clothing at the fire company headquarters at 325 Warren St., or contact Heidi Knorr at 570-441-5276.

Several local businesses have also held or scheduled for the near future benefit events to raise money for the victims.

Bandit’s Roadhouse in Berwick pledged a portion of their sales this past Sunday to the family, along with monetary and clothing donations, and gift cards. The restaurant also collected several cases of water and Gatorade to donate to local firefighters, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Other fundraising events coming up this week include an all-day event on Saturday at Intoxicology Department in Berwick, who have pivoted the grand opening of their outside bar into a fundraising event.

This event will include a raffle and 50/50, live music, vendors, a dunk tank and a water balloon fight, with 50% of proceeds from signups for the balloon fight going to help funeral expenses for the victims.

On Sunday, a cornhole tournament to benefit the victims will be held at Mel’s Bar and Grill, 1167 Second Ave., Berwick. Team can register for the tournament, a partnership between Mel’s and the For The Cause Teen Center, by stopping by the restaurant anytime before close on Saturday.