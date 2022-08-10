Plato’s Closet, the national consignment chain, is coming to the former Catherine’s Plus Sizes location in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons plaza, according to a sign and a Facebook post from the chain. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

A sign in the window of the former Catherines Plus Size store in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons plaza names the next business to occupy the space: Plato’s Closet, the national consignment chain.

The company announced via Facebook on Saturday that they would be opening their latest location in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons. There’s no word as of now on when the store may be ready to open.

— Staff Report

