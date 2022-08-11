🔊 Listen to this

Fork Over Love, Highmark volunteers, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lindsay Griffin-Boylan and others package meals for distribution through DoorDash, as part of Fork Over Love’s ongoing partnership with the organization under Project Dash.

WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love kicked off its round of August food drives Wednesday afternoon in the Highmark parking lot at 19 N. Main St. downtown — a fitting location given Highmark’s recent donation to the local non-profit — as volunteers showed up to pack meals to be delivered directly to homes by DoorDash drivers.

Katie Kemmerer, Highmark’s Regional Manager of Community Affairs for NEPA was onhand with a couple Highmark volunteers, and explained how Highmark’s relationship with Fork Over Love has blossomed.

“Fork Over Love approached us during the midst of the pandemic when all the restaurants were shut down and there was such a need for food in the community and we just thought it was such an interesting idea. It’s sort of dual purpose. It helps our restaurants, but of course helps our community,” Kemmerer said. After last year’s initial drive, Highmark wanted to take part again this year, providing a grant.

But that wasn’t all.

Kemmerer said that after some in-house voting at Highmark, it was decided that Fork Over Love would receive additional funding in the form of a $7,000 grant, which, according to a release from Fork Over Love, is expected to distribute more than 1,000 meals across the community to folks who otherwise couldn’t make it to the food drives and will help support 15 restaurants.

Wednesday’s distribution alone saw 400 meals distributed and seven restaurants supported, and there’s three more events to go for this month.

Kemmerer said that the community coming together in the face of uncertainty is what it’s all about. “I was so blown away by the way the community came together … our downtown is really important to us, especially right here in Wilkes-Barre. We’re right here. We’re right in the center of it all. So, our restaurants are really important to us. And that’s the thing about Fork Over Love — it’s not just about getting food into the community in the traditional sense, but it’s helping our restaurants who still need the help.”

Wednesday’s deliveries were the first of four scheduled throughout the month, with more scheduled for every subsequent Wednesday. The event also marked the first widespread DoorDash delivery, as Fork Over Love further its existing partnership with the service under the Project Dash moniker.

A link for delivery can be found at ForkOverLove.org under the “Find Dinner” tab at the top of the home page. Meals must be ordered through the website. Those signing up will receive a confirmation if their order is accepted. Meals will be delivered to homes between 4 and 5 p.m. on the listed dates, which are Aug. 17, 24, and 31.