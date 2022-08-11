🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Citing health reasons, Wyoming Valley West School Board President David Usavage stepped down from that position at Wednesday’s monthly meeting, but will remain as a board member. The board then elected Charles Kamus as the new president and Paul Keating as the vice president.

The district also got a new High School assistant principal, with the board appointing Matthew Zampetti to the post at $70,000. The board accepted the resignation of Cory Crossin from the job in June. And the meeting marked the first attended by new Business Manager Tom Witiak. He replaced the retiring Louis Cardoni, who extended his tenure to the end of this month to smooth the transition.

The board also approved agreements with A+E Group for design fees for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) work at the High School and Middle School, and for HVAC and roof replacement work at Third Avenue and Dana Street elementary schools, for a combined cost of $743,625, to be covered with federal COVID-19 relief money. Costs by building are $172,575 for the High School, $380,825 for the Middle School, $75,950 for Third Avenue and $114,275 for Dana Street.

The district hopes to limit total cost of the High School to $3 million. Total cost estimates for the other schools have been $8.9 million for the Middle School, nearly $1.25 million for Third Avenue, and about $1.9 million for Dana Street.

And the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the educational support personnel union extending the current contract, which expired at the end of June, for another year, through June of 2023. The MOU includes a 60 cents per hour wage increase for all employees covered by the contract.

In other business, the board:

• Approved requests to boroughs to place school crossing guards at 67 designated locations in nine municipalities served by the district for the 2022-23 school year, with the district paying 60% of the borough’s hourly rate to each guard for up to three hours per day while school is in session.

• Extended the agreement with Pat Curley Detective Agency to provide security services at four elementary schools and the Middle School for the 2022-23 and an option for the following year. The cost for the first year is $24 per hour at elementary schools and $25 at the Middle School, rising by $1 an hour for the second year. The deal provides one armed security officer for 7.5 hours per day at the elementary schools and 7.75 hours per day at the Middle School.

• Approved a “purchase of service agreement” with Beacon Light Behavioral Health “to be used only if we have a student(s) placed at that facility.” Beacon Health provides services for special needs students in Custer City, McKean County, where a at least one WVW student was placed in the past. Beacon asked for an agreement for the coming year in case there are future placements. Tuition rates per student range from $104 to $331 per day depending on services needed.

• Approved an agreement with the Graham Academy, a facility in Kingston that specializes in autistic students, for the coming school year with daily per student tuition of $247 for the regular school year and $160 for the extended school year, with related services at per session fees ranging from $28 to $174.

• Approved an agreement for the Children’s Service Center Partial Hospitalization program — providing educational, therapeutic and behavioral support at CSC’s Milford E. Barnes Jr. School in Wilkes-Barre — at a cost of $134 per per day. There are potential additional fees for special circumstances.

• Approved a deal to have Third Dimension Specialties to install plastic toilet partitions in the stadium female and male stalls to allow for one handicap toilet in each bathroom. The price of $9,740 is set through the state Costars cooperative purchasing program.

• Accepted the resignations of High School in-school suspension worker Daniel Messinger, High School Spanish teacher Brittany Driscoll-Hernandez, Middle School math teacher Alexandria Briggs-Reichart, general duty aide Stephanie Dupras, custodian Ronald Austra, and cleaners Alexander Jackson, Katherine Dyanick and Natalya Krasnova.

•Appointed Michael Gavlick as physical science teacher at $50,000; Katie Grego, Keriann Balucha and Jessica Podsckoch as special education teachers at $50,000; Vera Sedlak as special education teacher at $46,000; Ed Zawatski, Molly Ramsey, Citalalli Zaragoza and Natalie Schultz as English/Language Arts teachers at $46,00; Sarah McCracken as art teacher at $50,000; Lauren Coggins as Spanish teacher at $46,000; Tabitha Carty as math teacher at $50,000; Brianne Brady as art teacher at $46,000.

• Appointed Danielle Sennett as clerk at $10 per hour, Gordon Rasmus as custodian at $12 an hour, and Matthew Garrabrant and Stephanie Dupras as cleaners at $12 per hour.

• Voted to seek bids to purchase a minimum of 260 Promethean ActivPanel interactive displays or functionally equivalent alternatives, to be funded with federal COVID-19 relief money.

• Approved the Guest Teacher Agreement with Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 for 2022-23. The Guest Teacher program is designed to alleviate a shortage of substitute teachers in the region, allowing a person with a bachelor’s degree who meets various clearances and requirements to substitute without obtaining a state teaching license for a limited time.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish