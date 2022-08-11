🔊 Listen to this

An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals on drug and gun charges was shot and killed in Hazle Township after the suspect fired his own weapon at officers pursuing him.

A statement issued by the Pennsylvania State Police indicated that the suspect was shot at the 22nd Street Auto Center in Hazle Township around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the release, members of the Marshals Fugitive Task Force had been searching the area for a wanted individual with active warrants for gun and drugs charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The suspect was spotted traveling in a car; when members of the task force pursued, he went into the Auto Center.

Task force members attempted to take the suspect into custody, at which time a struggle ensued, according to state police.

During the struggle, the suspect was able to free his arm and retrieve a firearm that he was carrying, firing a round from the weapon.

It was at this time that a member of the task force fired his service weapon and struck the suspect.

The suspect was tended to at the scene until EMS arrived. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton, where he was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, with more information expected to be released at a later date as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is being carried out jointly by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the state police Troop N Major Case Team.