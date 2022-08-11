🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County may provide its own security cameras for mail ballot drop boxes, which would address a frequent criticism that the county cannot guarantee access to video recordings belonging to outside entities hosting the boxes.

The development was revealed during Wednesday’s election board meeting, following the latest of many continuing discussions for and against drop boxes.

While the county controls surveillance of the drop box inside the county-owned Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, it must request recordings of the boxes inside the Pittston Memorial Library, Hazleton City Hall, the Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department and Misericordia University in the Back Mountain.

Election Board Vice Chairman Jim Mangan said Wednesday he believes the county has an obligation to keep video footage under its care, custody and control.

Chairwoman Denise Williams said she would support memorandum agreements with the four non-county hosts to ensure they would retain footage for at least 60 days.

In response, county Assistant Solicitor Paula Radick informed the board that the administration is trying to provide its own security system at the four locations. Radick said her office is working out details through memorandums of understanding drafted by county election bureau Deputy Director Beth McBride.

“That sounds great,” Williams said. “That’s even better than what I was proposing.”

Williams asked if the expense would be covered by a new $1.04 million state election integrity grant to help with election expenses.

Outgoing Election Director Michael Susek said he believes it would be eligible but said the bureau plans to use an existing grant from several years ago.

Board member Alyssa Fusaro said she is pleased to learn about the security system plan because she brought up the need in April and was unable to prompt action at that time.

The public should be assured evidence is available to properly investigate any complaints, Fusaro said.

Mangan said he looks forward to receiving additional information on the county’s security system plans.

Although today is his last day on the job, Susek said he is willing to provide the election bureau with information as needed. In Colorado counties where he was previously employed, the counties owned and installed security cameras at all drop box locations, he said.

“It’s doable. It can be accomplished,” Susek said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.