State development official tours city to see effects of Wolf Administration investments

Left to right: David Hines, Pittston City Director of Operations, Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, and Paul Macknosky, Northeast Regional Director for DCED, chat on the rooftop of the Waterfront Warehouse conversion project.

Pennsylvania Acting DCED Secretary Neil Weaver, right, and Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, stand in a future apartment at the Waterfront Warehouse conversion project, which was the recipient of $2.5 million from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Pennsylvania Acting DCED Secretary Neil Weaver, left, who took a tour of the City of Pittston on Wednesday of behalf of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, focuses on a slide presentation outlining projects funded by DCED and Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, right, offers comments during the presentation.

PITTSTON — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver toured downtown Pittston as part the Wolf Administration’s Investments in Communities program on Wednesday.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo and fellow city officials toured downtown including The Slope Amphitheater, Tomato Festival lot, Water’s Edge Condos, the Waterfront Warehouse conversion project, and Luzerne Co. Community College – all projects funded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) and DCED funding.

Mayor Lombardo had his team assembled in City Hall’s boardroom for a slide presentation highlighting city projects aided by RACP and DCED monies upon the secretary’s arrival.

“A lot of the grants we do are, on a hard day, 50-50, but more often lately they are a little bit more favorable,” Lombardo told Weaver. “We always like to say you gave us $2.5 million, but we are going to show you $7 or $8-million in work. We like better than the 50-50 match because when the developers are involved with these projects they come in with us, we think it’s an opportunity at the bite of the apple.”

Since Gov. Wolf first took office in January 2015, DCED has invested more than $9 million in Pittston through RACP and DCED.

Along the tour, Sec. Weaver had a chance to see downtown Pittston’s revitalization firsthand with Mayor Lombardo leading the way. Lombardo pointed out the city has been the recipient of millions of dollars from PennDOT for streetscaping including period piece lighting, sidewalks, and curbs.

The city will start the last phase of streetscaping from the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge to the Duryea Borough line in spring of 2023, according to Pittston’s City Administrator Joseph Moskovitz.

Part of the PennDOT funding will add streetscaping from Mill St. to New St. that will include straightening and eliminating a dangerous curve in the road at 300 Main St., across from the Convenient Food Mart, adding sidewalks, curbs and street lights.

Sec. Weaver walked past the Pittston Memorial Library, The Slope Amphitheater, through the Art Loop Trail showcasing several of the city’s art pieces, the Tomato Festival lot where DCED funding will improve a stage, then to the Water’s Edge Condo featuring 30 market rate riverfront housing that was completed in 2017. The Water’s Edge Condos received $2.5 million in RACP funding for that project.

The tour made its way the Waterfront Warehouse conversion project on Kennedy Blvd. Waterfront Warehouse, which is the largest building in the city standing at 150,000 sq. ft. of space, received $2.5 million RACP funding.

The Waterfront Warehouse project is still under renovation but currently houses a distillery/bar, juice bar, salt barre yoga, beauty salon, spinning cycling fitness, and business offices.

Two future restaurants are also planned for Waterfront as well as dozens of one and two bedroom rental properties that will have access to a rooftop deck.

“The governor is really interested in for us coming out and looking at success stories,” Sec. Weaver said. “This (Pittston) is incredibly impressive and I think the work you are doing we definitely wanted to come out and see. It’s great for us to see the investment that’s being made.”

“I’m going to make sure I talk to the Governor about the investments that have been made are paying dividends,” Sec. Weaver said, on Pittston’s improvements. “The investments we have here are making this community stronger, it’s making it a place were people want to live, work and play and we want to make sure we continue to do those investments in places like this.”