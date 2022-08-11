🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A Plymouth man was killed when struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on state Route 11 early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Shawn Hudock, 41, was riding a bicycle when struck by a vehicle at about 12:35 a.m.

Hudock was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

No autopsy was performed.

A message to Edwardsville police was not immediately returned Thursday morning for additional information.