SCRANTON — Shoppers will notice exciting new changes over the next 10 weeks at their local Gerrity’s.

The Fasula family, which currently operates 10 supermarkets, will transition the stores to The Fresh Grocer brand starting Friday, Aug. 12, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. at the family’s first Fresh Grocer Owned and Operated by Gerrity’s supermarket, located at 702 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

The Fresh Grocer specializes in serving high quality, fresh prepared foods to communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and is a registered trademark of the retailer owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp.

The other Gerrity’s locations will transition to the new format on the following dates:

• Scranton, 1782 N. Keyser Ave., Aug. 19

• Clarks Summit, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail, Aug. 26

• Scranton, 320 Meadow Ave., Sept. 2

• Moosic, 4015 Birney Ave., Sept. 9

• Hanover Township, 2280 San Souci Parkway, Sept. 16

• West Pittston, 801 Wyoming Ave., Sept. 23

• Wyoming, 2020 Wyoming Ave., Sept. 30

• Luzerne, 552 Union St., Oct. 7

• Bethlehem, 1880 Stefko Blvd., Oct. 14

Customers can expect new products, services and lower prices, but can rest easy that their favorite aspects of the Gerrity’s experience will remain, including Gerrity’s recipes, people, and service, along with owner and operator Joyce Fasula — also known as “Mom” — to associates and customers.

“We work hard every day to deliver a top-notch experience for our customers, and we will continue to provide all the things our customers know and love while adding new and exciting features as we re-brand to The Fresh Grocer Owned and Operated by Gerrity’s,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s. “This is the next chapter of our family’s business. I want to thank our dedicated team of associates and our shoppers for their ongoing support as we complete our transition to The Fresh Grocer banner. We look forward to providing an expanded assortment of foods and products to our customers while helping them save even more.”

Shoppers can sign up for The Fresh Grocer Price Plus® club card at the store, and new advertising circulars for The Fresh Grocer stores will begin appearing each Friday starting Aug. 12 in Scranton and then in other markets as each store converts. In addition, to save time, shoppers should redeem any points and Gerrity’s gift cards ahead of the conversion.

The Fasula Family announced in June that it had joined Wakefern. The move made the family and its company the 48th member of the supermarket cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ. Gerrity’s is a family-owned supermarket business that began in 1895 as a small meat market. Today, the company is the largest family-owned supermarket business in Northeastern Pennsylvania and is led by Joe Fasula and his mom, Joyce Fasula, known to customers as “Mom.” The company includes ten supermarkets in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton counties and currently employs over 1,300 associates.

The family’s re-branded stores will continue to offer a wide variety of high-quality fresh groceries and restaurant-quality take home meals with best in market pricing. Instacart, the on-demand and online grocery delivery service, will also be available as each store converts.

The new Fresh Grocer locations will also offer several new Wakefern Own Brand products, including the popular Bowl & Basket™ and Paperbird™ lines. Bowl & Basket foods pair thoughtfully selected ingredients with budget friendly prices. Paperbird offers a new line of effective and beautifully designed household products. Shoppers will also be able to purchase Wakefern’s award-winning Wholesome Pantry brands, which include the Wholesome Pantry Organic line as well as a range of products free from artificial additives and preservatives.

About the Fresh Grocer

The Fresh Grocer, a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States, is an accomplished supermarket specializing in providing high quality fresh foods and groceries in urban and suburban neighborhoods.

The Fresh Grocer is committed to understanding local needs, tastes and traditions, improving food access, and promoting the health and wellness of its customers, associates, and communities. For more information, please visit www.thefreshgrocer.c

/

