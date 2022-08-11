🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Scranton man asked for forgiveness despite reportedly telling an evaluator with the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board he wasn’t worried about any consequences for inappropriately touching a girl.

Those consequences for Mateo Mejia, 66, resulted in a one-to-three six state prison sentence imposed Thursday by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Mejia was sentenced on a felony corruption of minor charge while prosecutors previously withdrew two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and a single count of indecent exposure.

Plains Township police charged Mejia on Nov. 9 after a girl reported in July he sexually assaulted her inside a vehicle in 2016.

Police in court records say Mejia was babysitting the girl and drove her to the racetrack to watch horses at Mohegan Sun Casino. She got out of the vehicle to see horses and claimed Mejia exposed himself and inappropriately touched her when she got back into the vehicle, court records say.

The victim and her family told Sklarosky that Mejia has caused “irreversible damage,” resulting in the girl suffering from anxiety attacks.

Mejia’s attorney, Joseph S. Toczydlowski, explained Mejia has been living in the area for seven years and is a retired landscaper.

“I trust that this would be the first and last time he will appear before the court,” Toczydlowski said.

Mejia asked for forgiveness.

Sklarosky noted Mejia allegedly claimed he did not feel guilt and was not worried about consequences as reported by the Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

When Mejia was asked to explain, he simply asked again for “forgiveness.”

Sklarosky imposed the one-to-three years state prison sentence followed by two years probation. Mejia must also register his address for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender and Registration Act.