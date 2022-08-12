🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area monthly School Board meeting Thursday opened with a noticeable absence: Superintendent Ron Grevera’s chair was empty, though a laptop computer sat open with the screen facing the chair. Board Vice-President Ken James announced that Grevera was attending remotely while staying in COVID-19 isolation.

James headed the meeting because Board President Tony Prushinski was absent, along with Mark O’Connor. Grevera noted that attending remotely maintained his record of attending every School Board meeting, then gave a quick report, noting the first day of School will be Sept. 6, and that kindergarten students and their families will spend the first three days getting familiar with the school and teachers, then start the first kindergarten class on Sept. 9.

Grevera also said teachers will spend the first two days of September getting to know new safety protocols and undergoing some “trauma-informed training.

And Grevera noted that, with the board voting to hire two new school officers that evening, the district will have three full-time officers on the campus every day. During the voting session, the board voted unanimously to hire Brian Stashak and Christopher Wegrzynowicz as school police officers at $46,000 each for the 2022-23 school year, and rescinded the contract with Joseph Nalepa as school police officer. After the meeting Grevera said the new hires both were trained at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

The board also voted to raise the salaries of ticket collectors, maintenance workers for football and basketball events, the football chain crew and game announcers. All of them will get $10 increases. Grevera said the salaries vary with the different jobs, and that they range from $35 to $75. The board also voted to raise the pay for constables from $60 to $75.

Board Member Mark Cardone opened his report on the Athletic Committee agenda by noting the district will have women’s tennis for the first time this fall. The district is running the program as a co-op with Hanover Area School District.

In other business, the board:

• Appointed Lauren Medvec as English as Second Language Teacher, Theresa Zaykoski as elementary teacher, Michael Zubritski to the co-curricular post of senior advisor, Kristy Guastella as cyber teacher, Karissa Kingsbury as high school chemistry teacher, Ingrid Duran-Reyes as cafeteria worker, Joshua Dries as custodian, and Maurice Perkins as crossing guard and as cleaner.

• Accepted the resignations of paraprofessional aide Renee Amos and cafeteria worker Ann Jaskulski.

• Approved a deal with Clarks Service Group to repair the walk-in cooler condensing unit at the Educational Center Cafeteria at a cost of $8,918.

