Police from multiple West Side communities responded to a reported shooting Thursday night at the Hilltop Apartments on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville.

WILKES-BARRE — The crime scene of a reported shooting on the West Side expanded to the Heights Thursday night where police focused on a car parked on South Grant Street.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the Hilltop Apartments on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville shortly before 7 p.m.

A woman on South Grant Street was overheard telling neighbors a relative had been shot and taken to a local hospital. She declined to speak to a reporter.

Wilkes-Barre Sgt. Joseph Mangan said someone who may have been injured in the Edwardsville incident came to South Grant Street. “They were not here upon our arrival,” he said.

Police blocked off the one-way the street with yellow tape near where a silver BMW sedan was parked along the curb.

In Edwardsville, a similar scene unfolded after officers from multiple departments responded to the scene.