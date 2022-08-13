🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — There is heavy police presence in the area of the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on West Second Street after reports that multiple people were struck by a vehicle.

Police have the area taped off as the investigation continues.

The bar has been hosting an all-day event to raise money for the survivors of last week’s fatal fire in Nescopeck.

The Times Leader is at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.