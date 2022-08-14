🔊 Listen to this

Several patients of First Hospital and its programs hold signs used during informational picketing at Community Counseling Services in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

WILKES-BARRE — The clients of First Hospital are fighting to keep their “family” together.

A group of 12 those patients of First Hospital and its programs have been doing informational picketing for more than a week at Community Counseling Services, seeking support for their cause averting the Oct. 30 shutdown that was announced last week.

And as vehicles passed at the busy intersection of East Northampton Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the honking of horns showed that there is a lot of public support for the patients.

However, the patients said they are waiting for their elected officials to stop by and show their support.

“I’d like to know why they (elected officials) have not been here to talk to us,” said Albert Travis, 56 of Wilkes-Barre, who said he depends on several services offered through First Hospital. “We want to talk to then and tell the our concerns and ask for their support.”

Travis said all of the people holding signs Friday are patients/clients of First Hospital, He said they are all concerned about what will happen when and if First Hospital and its other facilities and programs shut down.

“We’re like a big family,” Travis said. “We see each other all the time. Why should we have to break up our family?”

Travis said his treatment and medications have been good for him over the years.

“I’ve come a long way,” he said. “A lot of us have come a long way. They have kept me centered and settled. I can come in and talk to these people. The people here are like my family. We all have similar problems. It’s hard for change and even harder when you have a mental illness. We don’t want to be split up.”

Travis and the others said a main part of their treatment is the trust that each has developed with staff at First Hospital.

“We will have to start all over again someplace else with people we don’t know,” he said. “And if we have to travel long distance, what about our families? Will they be able to continue to stand by us and visit us?”

Ruth Freeman, 52 of Nanticoke, who said she and the others are fearful for their futures.

“Here we get the communication and coping skills we need for help,” Freeman said . “We intend to protest and fight this decision. We will get petitions to send to our elected officials.”

Freeman, 52, added she has bipolar disorder and suffers from depression. She said she has more than 100 signatures on petitions in support of keeping First Hospital open.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Commonwealth Health notified patients and family members, physicians, staff members, partners and state and federal agencies of its plans to close the hospital and its affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on Oct. 30, 2022.

“This is a difficult decision given our longstanding commitment to provide behavioral health services in our community,” a news release stated.

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said he applauds and fully supports the clients, staff, and families fighting to keep First Hospital open.

“Last night, I had a heartbreaking conversation with two nurses who work at the hospital and who recognize the closure of First Hospital will be personally devastating for clients and a major blow to the quality of mental health care in Luzerne County,” Yudichak said. “I will continue to stand with the clients, family and staff of First Hospital to keep the Hospital open and to ensure quality access to mental health care on northeastern Pennsylvania”

On the federal level, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, said he has contacted Douglas Skrzniarz, Vice President of Government Relations at Community Health Systems, to convene a meeting with CHS officials and other regional health care providers to devise a plan that ensures continuity of care for First Hospital behavioral health and substance use disorder patients, and identifies job opportunities for First Hospital employees.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.