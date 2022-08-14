Kingston-based financial services firm earns prestigious Forbes ranking, looks toward future growth

🔊 Listen to this

Phillip J. Vanesko, seated, is seen with sons Stephen B. Vanesko, left, and Kristopher D. Vanesko at the offices of blu door FINANCIAL in Kingston.

The team at blu door FINANCIAL is seen gathered on the steps of the building at 340 Market St., Kingston: Front, Phillip J. Vanesko; second row from left: Stephen B. Vanesko, Kristopher D. Vanesko; back row from left: Michelle Pack, Tammy Satkowski, Lynn Finkbeiner, Matthew Baxter.

KINGSTON — One of the region’s fastest growing local businesses has earned a prestigious honor from one of the nation’s most respected financial publications.

Kristopher D. Vanesko, co-founder of Kingston based blu door FINANCIAL, was named one of Forbes magazine’s top 25 best-in-state financial security professionals for 2022. He was nominated by his broker/dealer, New York Life Insurance Company.

The recognition comes as blu door continues to expand locally and looks to eventually branch out from Northeastern Pennsylvania only five years after brothers Kristopher and Stephen Vanesko founded their firm at a modest office in Forty Fort.

Additionally, blu door’s name and signature blue hue have been reaching even more eyes locally thanks to the firm’s sponsorship with local podcaster Bill Corcoran Jr. He records his weekly #OnTheStacks podcast — another fast-growing local business — in the blu door studio.

We spoke with Kristopher Vanesko, 47, about his Forbes ranking, how the family business has developed since its founding in 2018, and what the future may hold. Our conversation has been edited for this space.

***

Q: Kris, tell me about what blu door does. What is the firm’s focus?

A: It’s really a one-stop shop. We felt that there was a need for a comprehensive firm so that clients didn’t have to run all over town and “general contract” their own financial projects — you know, you talk to your banker, then you go to your broker, then you go to your insurance advisors, and then your rich uncle. Oh, wait, then you go on the Internet and confuse yourself some more!

So, you have five people with biases and you’re in the middle thinking, “who do I trust? Who has the right advice?” Because everybody has a bit of a different opinion. So what we did was put together a team that provides everything. We even have an in-house attorney that we work with who has really great tax knowledge. Additionally, we collaborate with other local attorneys for estate planning and business succession purposes.

We created a financial services firm that is designed to be completely comprehensive. To help folks get their finances organized for their business and their life. We offer insurance, investment, retirement, income and business strategies.

Q: Do you focus on specific client types?

A: Our forte is working with the small business owners, but we’re versatile and can help anyone.

Q: You must deal with a lot of people who are very busy who are running their own businesses. When they come to you, what do they need, what are they looking for?

A: Experience has taught us people are looking for peace of mind when it comes to their finances. They want someone that they could sit down with and have a conversation, and not feel like they’re being talked over. We really try to simplify finance and just make it conversational.

What we hear from a lot of our clients is, “no one has ever talked to me about these issues this way before. You’ve made it so simple.”

And that is what we want. It shouldn’t be complicated.

Q: How did you come into the business? Was this what you grew up wanting to do?

A: I was a contractor for the first 15 years of my career. I spent three years in the trades, working for someone else, and then I started my own business, which I ran for 12 years. I thought that I would always be in construction. But, after getting married and starting a family, I had a wife and three young children that I never saw. I wanted to have a better work-life balance.

My dad spent over 50 years in financial services, and it allowed my mom to always be home as a mom.

I went to my dad, about 15 years ago, and I said, “I really admire the work life, the family life that you have.” We talked about it, and he suggested I come for an interview.

Q: Was it an easy transition?

I felt a bit overwhelmed at first, when I was sitting in some of those very first training classes, I was like, “boy, this stuff is really like learning Greek.”

My dad said, “they’re going to train you. They’re going to teach you everything you need to know. It’s a three year training program and they’re going to work with you, mentor you, help you.”

Plus, I had him for guidance.

Q: To fast-forward, you obviously succeeded, and you created a family business in the process. How did that happen?

A: My brother Steve came into the business after me, back in 2014. After his initial training period we partnered up and put blu door FINANCIAL together in 2018. We’re the principal owners and we have two junior associates as well as two dedicated staff members.

Our dad is 82 years old, and has stepped back, but he still consults with us and helps out when we need him.

Q: OK, how did the “blue door” enter into the picture?

A: The original location was in Forty Fort, and when we moved into it it was just a thousand square feet and it had a pink door. I was like, “boy, that’s a terrible color. We’ve got to paint that door.” So we painted it blue.

We were still researching names at that point, and one of us said, “how about blue door?”

We agreed it was kind of catchy, so we dropped the “e” and blu door FINANCIAL was born.

We ran it by some friends and some marketing firms and they said, it sounds like a great name.

We both come from blue collar backgrounds, we service blue collar, hardworking industry people, it’s us. It just makes sense.

Q: I want to go back to the process. What makes your firm successful?

A: It’s similar to building a home: We feel that you shouldn’t have to manage your own project — unless you want to. People come to us and we manage the project for them.

Some folks come to us with a specific need, they say “hey Kris, I changed jobs and I need a 401k rollover,” or “I just got married and I need a life insurance policy.”

We have other clients who say, “you know what, Kris, I want you to help me take control of all this and help me understand everything we’re doing.”

Whether they are a start up business client, or a seasoned investor we have the right team, tools and resources to help any client with their financial needs.

Q: How big is your client base?

A: We have approximately 4,000 clients.

Q: And where do you go from here?

A: We’re expanding and we’re hiring, we’re looking to grow. And we would love to see this practice grow to multiple locations.

Q: Interesting! Where do you have in mind?

A: We would like to really grow it, maybe have an office out in western Pa. Maybe even some national offices. Big aspirations, you know?

Q: But you are certainly comfortable in Kingston and NEPA, right?

A: We love it here. I was born and raised in Harding. I live in Pittston, married a girl from Laflin.

Q: I want to close with the Forbes listing. That is quite an honor. How did you learn of it?

A: Forbes sent me an invite several months ago, via email, to inform me I had been nominated [by New York Life] to take part in a survey to be considered as one of the top advisors for their upcoming issues. After completing the survey and then a lengthy interview I was told that they would be in touch. I received an email approximately two weeks ago which stated I made the list.

I was actually listed as the #24 top financial security professionals in the state. I’m humbled and honored.

Q: That truly is an honor.

A: And this doesn’t happen without our clients. I’m honored every day that people consider me to invest with and protect their money.

***

TO LEARN MORE

Kris Vanesko and the team at blu door FINANCIAL are located at 340 Market St., Kingston.

Phone: 570-763-5876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bludoorfinancial.com

Forbes link: https://www.forbes.com/profile/kristopher-vanesko/?list=best-in-state-financial-security-professionals/&sh=7174d17e1dae