SHICKSHINNY — The suspect in Saturday’s fatal rampage in Berwick and Nescopeck has been identified by state police after his arraignment early Sunday morning.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck said only “sorry” as Pennsylvania State Police led him away from PSP Shickshinny to be arraigned in the early hours of Sunday.

At his arraignment in front of Columbia County magistrate Doug Brewer, Reyes was charged with two open counts of criminal homicide, and denied bail. He was remanded to the Columbia County Correctional Facility.

Reyes was apprehended in connection with the mowing down of over a dozen pedestrians at a fundraiser for fire victims in Berwick, one fatally, and a homicide in Nescopeck on Saturday, state police confirmed.

“The person who did these heinous crimes tonight is in custody right now,” Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Public Information Officer Anthony Petroski said during a press conference outside PSP Shickshinny, where Reyes was held awaiting charges.

Asked if the individual is a suspect in the Aug. 5 Nescopeck house fire that killed 10 people, Petroski said “not at this time.”

Troopers also declined to comment on the relationship between Reyes and the victim in Nescopeck.

Unfolding scene

According to a release from state police:

At about 6:15 p.m., PSP Bloomsburg received a call to assist the Berwick Police Department after a vehicle had driven through a crowd at a community event on West Second Street.

That event was a fundraiser at Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant for the Nescopeck fire victims.

Intoxicology Department issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

“Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you.”

Troopers and local officers arrived to find numerous injuries as well as one fatality.

Soon after, PSP Shickshinny received a call that a male was physically assaulting a female in Nescopeck. Upon arrival they discovered a deceased female and a male who had been detained by municipal police.

Deaths, injuries

• Troopers said there was one confirmed fatality in the Berwick crash, along with 17 people injured.

• Twelve people were transported to Geisinger Danville, three were taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, one to Berwick Hospital and one to Geisinger Bloomsburg.

• There was one confirmed fatality in Nescopeck.

As of 11:45 p.m. Saturday, following was the status of the Geisinger patients, according to a release from a Geisinger spokesman:

The breakdown of patients is as follows:

• Twelve patients were being treated at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

– 4 were in critical condition.

– 3 were in fair condition.

– 5 were still being evaluated for condition.

• One patient was being treated at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. That individual was still being evaluated for condition.

• Two patients were being treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

– 1 patient has been treated and released.

– 1 patient is still being evaluated for condition.

Many ‘moving parts’

Petroski stressed that both scenes “are very active” and there are “a lot of moving parts with both investigations.”

The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Troop N Major Case team, are investigating the Berwick incident.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Troop P Major Case Team, are investigating the Berwick incident.

Anyone with video surveillance footage or still photos of either incident is asked to contact PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261 or 570-542-4117.

