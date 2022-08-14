Victim struck by vehicle, assaulted with a hammer

The Luzerne County Coroner’s office has released the results of an autopsy performed on the victim of an assault in Nescopeck on Saturday night.

Rosa D. Reyes, 56, of Nescopeck was determined to have died as the result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to a report issued from county coroner Frank Hacken on Sunday.

The manner of death was declared a homicide.

The suspect in this case, Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was arraigned on a count of criminal homicide pertaining to this incident overnight by Columbia County magistrate Doug Brewer.

Hacken confirmed with our news gathering partners at WBRE-WYOU TV that the victim was Reyes’s mother.

Adrian Reyes was also arraigned on a criminal homicide charge relating to a mass casualty incident in Berwick on Saturday, in which one person was killed and 17 were injured.

The coroner’s report states that first responders and law enforcement were called to the area of Rear 939 Ridgewood Avenue in Nescopeck.

The victim was determined to be the victim of a homicide, and pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. onscene.

The report says that Rosa Reyes was struck by a motor vehicle and then assaulted with a hammer.

The autopsy was performed at 9 a.m. Sunday by Dr. Charles Seibert.

This story is still developing, stay tuned to the Times Leader for updates as they are made available.