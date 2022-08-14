🔊 Listen to this

Janice Desino heads out onto the water with the help of George White, the coordinator of the Lehigh Valley chapter of Team River Runner.

KINGSTON TWP. — With Individual Abilities in Motion, the idea behind the organization’s various events is to give the group’s members activities designed both for the social aspect and to also provide the chance for everyone to get active and have fun.

Sunday offered the chance for a little bit of both, as the NEPA-based organization aiming to enrich the lives of those with mobility impairments held a picnic and adaptive kayaking event at Frances Slocum State Park.

“We try to focus on social and adventure-type activities to get people out there,” said IAM president Joe Salva. “It’s a healthy mix, it’s a good way to get people connected with each other.”

The event drew a big crowd, and as Salva said it was a healthy mix: Some experienced kayakers looking to get out on the water, some first-timers experiencing the activity for the first time and some who were more than happy eating some good food, catching some sun and hanging out with the group.

After lunch, those looking to test the waters headed on down to the kayak launch, where George White and a team of his River Runners were waiting.

White is the coordinator for the Lehigh Valley chapter of Team River Runner. The group’s aim is close in spirit to IAM, with a mission statement demonstrating Team River Runner’s commitment to providing active members of the military, veterans and their families with a chance to find health and healing through paddle sports.

“Welcome back, it’s great to see everybody,” White said as the kayakers made their way to the launch. “It’s going to be a fun day.”

With his team of guides, White and the River Runners set to work assisting the IAM members in getting into their kayaks, specially outfitted for those with mobility impairments.

The process was smooth and, once they got going, boats were heading out onto the water one after another, occupants paddling out onto the lake and enjoying the relaxing waters.

Janice Desino, who came from Mountain Top with her daughter to attend Sunday’s event, was kayaking for the first time.

“I can’t wait,” she said as she was being fastened into her kayak. “Being out on the water is going to be so nice.”