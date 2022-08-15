🔊 Listen to this

Bidders purchased 48 properties at Luzerne County’s free-and-clear tax sale last week, according to Sean Shamany, of county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions.

The sale generated $647,176, including transfer tax, Shamany said.

Plymouth resident Kelvin Martinez submitted the highest bid in the auction — $90,000 for a five-unit apartment building on West Ridge Street in Nanticoke, records show. Bids for that property started at $1,732.

Also known as judicial sales, free-and-clear auctions sell properties cleared of liens and back taxes because they were not purchased at a first-stage upset sale.

The county’s next auction is an upset sale on Sept. 22.

Information on sales is posted at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.

Expo

The public is invited to a free Luzerne County Cares Community Expo on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Woodlands Inn and Resort on Route 315 in Plains Township.

In addition to sharing information about county human resources services available to the public, the event includes free trainings, motivational speakers and entertainment by A Proud Monkey.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Information on the schedule and registration is available at by clicking the “Luzerne County Cares Community Expo 2022” icon at www.luzernecounty.org/mhds or by contacting System of Care Project Director Joe Kloss at 570-408-1332 or [email protected]

Budget status

County Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz presented the mid-year budget report to council last week.

As of June 30, general fund expenditures totaled 38% of the budgeted amount, while the county had received 76% of budgeted revenue, he said.

The administration projects the county will end the year within budget, Swetz said. He flagged rising fuel costs and overtime as categories that must be closely monitored.

Litigation

Council approved a $20,000 settlement last week to close out pending litigation filed by former prison correctional officer Kimberly Karavitch. The legal action alleged “negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention and for intentional infliction of emotional distress,” the agenda said.

With council Chairwoman Kendra Radle absent, all 10 remaining council members approved the settlement.

Capital budget

The county’s capital projects fund has been replenished.

All 10 council members attending last week’s meeting approved bolstering the fund with $2 million of the county’s $4.8 million 2021 budget surplus. The fund had dwindled to $276,206, raising concerns about the availability of funding to address emergency repairs and other infrastructure needs.

Juvenile detention

Council voted last week to sell the former juvenile detention center for $30,000 instead of $50,000 due to additional work that will be required to separate the center’s sewer line from one shared with the nearby county prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The buyer, Wilkes-Barre businessman Roy Castillo, of Castillo Real Estate LLC, plans to renovate the three-story brick structure off North River Street for offices and loft apartments.

Council members Brian Thornton and Kevin Lescavage opposed the price reduction, maintaining the sales price was too low and arguing that the county should keep the property in case it can be used for prison expansion.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott, who chairs council’s Real Estate Committee, said the county sought purchase offers due to the deteriorated condition of the property and that Castillo has been working in good faith with the county for nearly two years to overcome issues involved in the sale. She described prison expansion to that site as a “pipe dream.”

Councilman Stephen J. Urban said he does not want to back out of a deal and obtained assurances from the buyer that he will screen tenants to ensure there are no security concerns because the detention center overlooks the prison property.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said Castillo is an “upstanding member of the community” and added he does not want the county to “be known for backing out of our promises.”

In the final vote on the sale, Thornton voted yes with eight colleagues. Lescavage, who was attending remotely, had become disconnected at that point.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.