🔊 Listen to this

Seven patients remain hospitalized, with five in critical condition, after a car drove through a crowd of people at a fundraising event in Berwick on Saturday.

Seventeen people were transported to various medical facilities after the mass casualty incident at Intoxicology Department on West Second Street, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The attack also left one woman dead, identified by the Columbia County coroner as 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre.

The suspect in this investigation, Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, was charged with an open count of criminal homicide after he was taken into custody Saturday.

Sura Reyes has also been charged with an additional count of criminal homicide after police say he struck his mother with his vehicle and then beat her to death with a “blunt object,” described by authorities in the suspect’s criminal affidavit as a hammer.

This incident took place outside a residence on Ridgewood Avenue in Nescopeck shortly after the mass casualty incident in Berwick.

Sura Reyes was arraigned on both charges early Sunday morning and remains jailed at the Columbia County Correctional Facility. An updated release issued by the Pennsylvania State Police on Monday states that Sura Reyes could face additional charges at a later date.

The release also provided an update on the 17 people injured at Intoxicology Department.

According to state police, five patients remain in critical condition at Geisinger Danville. Two patients are in fair condition and five have been treated and released from Geisinger Danville, as well.

Three patients were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one to Geisinger Bloomsburg and one to Berwick Hospital; these individuals have all been treated and released, according to state police.

The crowd at Intoxicology Department had gathered Saturday for a benefit and fundraising event to raise money for those impacted by Aug. 5’s fatal house fire in Nescopeck, which left 10 dead.

On Monday, the bar released a statement to Facebook:

“After discussing with our staff and the family we feel it is important to take a couple days before we reopen. We are taking the time to offer our staff grief counseling. I want to sincerely thank all of the incredible friends, family, and customers who have helped us clean, offered kind words, prayers, and have supported us as we navigate this impossible time.”

Intoxicology Department will reopen on Wednesday at 11 a.m., according to their Facebook page.

In the days following Saturday’s horrific tragedies, a community already reeling from a fatal fire the week before has started additional efforts to raise money for the victims of the crash in Berwick.

Several GoFundMe accounts have begun to accept monetary donations for those injured on Saturday.

One of them, up to $17,100 in donations in just 24 hours, is for a married couple and their son who were injured in the crash. The description on the GoFundMe page says that this family also lost their nephew in the Nescopeck fire.

Another was set up on behalf of 8-year-old Isabella Kessler, who suffered a fractured leg and remains hospitalized. She and her family were also related to the family who lost their home in Nescopeck, according to the fundraiser description.

Others currently active include a fundraiser for Michael Kishbaugh and his girlfriend Megan, both injured on Saturday, one for a vendor from Hess’ Woodcarvings who was injured and a general GoFundMe raising money for all impacted by Saturday’s incident.

Links to these pages could be found here:

• https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-lauren-chase-and-creed

• https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-michael-and-megan-through-tragedy

• https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-injured-and-families-suffering-loss

• https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-alicia-and-her-family

• https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-isabella-move-forward

The Salvation Army’s Berwick Corps, who responded to the scene Saturday to provide food and water for first responders as they investigated the scene, held a prayer vigil for the community on Sunday morning.

State police reiterated Monday that the incidents in Berwick and Nescopeck from Saturday were not believed to be connected to the fatal fire from Aug. 5.