FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market.

Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Forty Fort police at 570-287-8586 ext. 153. Officer Richard Vaow is investigating.