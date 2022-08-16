🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for a Wilkes-Barre woman convicted by a Luzerne County jury of slashing another woman leaving permanent facial scars tried to lessen the offense describing it as a “cat fight” involving acrylic nails worn by the two women.

Attorney Lawrence J. Kansky made the response to a request by Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Cardone to apply the state’s deadly weapon enhancement toward the sentencing of Jocelynn Lee Rodriguez, 29, held Tuesday before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Rodriguez was one of three people who conspired to lure the ex-girlfriend of Malik Macon to Simpson Street on March 16, 2020.

Macon, 30, claimed he wanted to see the woman as she was relocating to Georgia.

Police in court records say Macon got out of the woman’s vehicle as Rodriguez opened the driver’s side door and slashed her several times with a knife.

Cardone who, along with Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill prosecuted, sought to have the deadly weapon enhancement apply to heighten Rodriguez’s sentence.

Kansky protested saying police never recovered a weapon describing the incident as a “cat fight.” Kansky noted Rodriguez lost several acrylic nails during the incident.

Sklarosky agreed with Cardone saying there is substantial circumstantial evidence that a weapon was indeed used to injure the woman.

“I’ve been involved in criminal justice for 27 years and this was one of the most horrific acts that I’ve ever seen,” Sklarosky said.

Sklarosky said the slashing was close to a homicide as the woman suffered lacerations to her neck.

“She’s lucky she didn’t lose an eye,” the judge said noting the victim would be reminded of the attack every time she looks in a mirror.

When Rodriguez was convicted, she remained free on $100,000 bail while Sklarosky ordered a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cardone pointed out Rodriguez’s family and friends hosted a “Going Away Party” for her that began at 10 p.m., a time beyond her court-imposed curfew.

Rodriguez denied she attended the event.

Nearly 40 people supporting Rodriguez were in the courtroom as six spoke on her behalf, including her fiance James Reed.

“This was an isolated incident. That isn’t who she is,” Deed said adding Rodriguez has spent her time volunteering in the community and collecting and donating book bags and school supplies to children.

“She accepts the jury’s verdict with compassion and sympathy for (victim),” Kansky said in seeking a prison term of 66-to-84 months.

Instead, Sklarosky noted the seriousness and horrific injuries sustained by the victim sentencing Rodriguez to 10-to-20 years in state prison.

When Sklarosky imposed his sentence, several of Rodriguez’s family and friends stormed out of the courtroom while some cursed and yelled. Sheriff deputies cleared the courtroom as Rodriguez was shackled and taken to the county correctional facility to begin her sentence.

Malik was sentenced Aug. 4 to 12 years, six months to 25 years in state prison for his role and for an unrelated incident involving a shooting in Hanover Township.

Myesha Upshur, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, who was charged with holding a door closed preventing the woman from escaping her vehicle, is scheduled for trial in September.