HANOVER TWP. — After a successful inaugural happening last fall, Hanover Area is once again gearing up for a ‘Military Night’ celebration slated for Sept. 2 before the home football game against Tunkhannock at 7 p.m.

Hanover Area Memorial Elementary Principal Christa Langdon, a longtime educator before accepting a new position in administration last year, is leading the charge in organizing the event. Reflecting on last year’s Military Night, she said, “We just sort of decided, you know, after COVID and everything else, to bring the community together as well as the outlying communities.”

As she did last year, Langdon reached out to the local National Guard detachment at the Kingston Armory (as well as other organizations and branches) to secure a few special attractions, such as a tank, Humvees, and other military equipment, as well as a field-sized American flag that was secured from another source. “They really loaded us out,” Langdon said, “And it was amazing.”

Langdon said that she expects this year to be just as amazing, if not more so.

But with all of the exciting equipment, and the cannon that will fire at the end of every quarter of the game, the focus of the event shouldn’t be overshadowed. “The main goal is to teach the younger kids the respect that they should have regardless of someone’s (service) past or present. And to let them know that this is a career option and an honor to be a part of,” Langdon said, further noting that bringing everyone together, county wide and not just Hanover locals, under a united cause is reason enough to celebrate. However, if some of the students who might be uncertain about their future or uncertain about college, learning about the military, or vocational and technical schools for that matter, is a win-win as far as Langdon is concerned.

And it’s not just a military night. First responders, police, EMTs and the like are all welcome, invited and to be celebrated.

Last year, t-shirts to benefit St. Hedwig’s Rehabilitation Center and the VA Hospital were sold and all the proceeds were donated to said organizations, and the plan remains the same for this year.

“People can expect a very old school, home style, awesome type of background,” Langdon said, and that she hopes to see a huge turnout for a noble cause. Be sure to get there well before kickoff to take in the sights.