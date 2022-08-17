Goal is to finish work before PennDOT’s Sans Souci work begins

HANOVER TWP. — Pennsylvania American Water on Tuesday announced a $3.5 million project to install nearly 6,000 feet of ductile-iron water main along the San Souci Parkway in Hanover Township.

The project, which replaces pipe dating to 1900, will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

“The existing pipe in this area is cast iron and has a history of breaks and leaks,” said Jeremy Nelson, senior engineer, Pennsylvania American Water. “Additionally, scheduling was coordinated in order to complete this work prior to a PennDOT road project that will take place in 2025.”

The project, which is slated to begin this week, involves installation of new 24- and 12-inch pipe from the intersection of Oxford Street to Main Road. Construction is expected to continue through the spring of 2023, with final restoration set for summer 2023.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

PennDOT project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Monday announced a project to reconstruct Sans Souci Parkway from just west of Loomis Street to just east of West End Road which the agency says is necessary to address deteriorated and substandard highway features, including pavement, highway design, driveway access management, bridges, drainage, traffic signalization as well as to address vehicular, bike and pedestrian safety issues.

The project consists of the replacement of the pavement, the replacement/improvement of drainage, sidewalk, driveway access control, traffic signalization and highway lighting as well as the replacement of the bridge/culvert structures over Nanticoke Creek and Warrior Creek. Generally, one 11-foot through lane and 8-foot shoulder is proposed in each direction, with separate left turn lanes provided where warranted.

The roadway will be constructed while maintaining one-lane of traffic in each direction by initially moving both directions onto the existing eastbound roadway while constructing the new westbound roadway and subsequently moving both directions onto the newly constructed westbound roadway while constructing the new eastbound roadway.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the spring of 2025 and will be complete by the winter of 2027.

