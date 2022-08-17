Reconstruction open house attracts strong views, concerns

John Huda sits down to fill out a PennDOT questionnaire provided so that residents could voice their opinions and give feedback on the project.

A big crowd of residents turned out to Hanover Area High School Tuesday night as PennDOT unveiled plans to reconstruct a 4.2-mile stretch of the Sans Souci Parkway.

Dolores Grozio, of Hanover Township, looks over a portion of the plans for PennDOT’s Sans Souci Parkway reconstruction project.

HANOVER TWP. — A project that would see the reconstruction of a four-mile stretch of the Sans Souci Parkway was unveiled to the public at a PennDOT open house held Tuesday at the Hanover Area School District.

Though public comment on the project — a reconstruction of 4.2 miles of roadway from just west of Loomis Street in Nanticoke to just east of West End Road — has been open online since Aug. 1, Tuesday night provided a chance for residents of the area to come out, see the proposed project laid out for them, and voice their opinions directly to officials from PennDOT.

“This project has been in design for quite a while,” said Richard Roman, the district executive for PennDOT’s District 4. “One of the major steps in our process is getting input from the public, and that’s what we’re doing tonight.”

Informational pamphlets made available onsite by PennDOT and online at their website state that this reconstruction project is necessary to address deteriorated and substandard highway features, including pavement, highway design, driveway access management, bridges, drainage and traffic signalization.

The project will also look to address vehicular, bike and pedestrian safety issues, with one of the displays posted inside the Hanover Area gymnasium indicating the spots along the Sans Souci where accidents occur most frequently.

Roman referenced the interim treatment done by PennDOT on the Parkway in 2019 to improve the roadway for vehicles, but noted that the treatment done then was a temporary fix that needed to be further addressed.

“The Sans Souci Parkway needs to be reconstructed,” Roman said. “That treatment [in 2019] was much-needed but that was a Band-Aid to get us to the big job here.”

The full list of proposed changes in the reconstruction can be found online at PennDOT’s website under “SR 2002 Section D50 Sans Souci Parkway Reconstruction Project.”

Some of the biggest points:

• Taking the parkway to one 11-foot through lane and 8-foot shoulder in each direction, with separate left turn lanes where warranted;

• Reducing the posted speed limit to 35 mph to slow speeding traffic;

• New sidewalks, new highway lighting where warranted, and upgraded intersection traffic signalization including pedestrian crossing signals, all to improve pedestrian safety;

• The replacing of the bridge over Nanticoke Creek and the culvert over Warrior Creek, and a rehabbing of the culvert over Solomon Creek.

Diagrams posted along the bleachers in the school gym provided residents with a look at the changes that will be made, and questionnaires were available to be filled out as to give PennDOT a better feeling of what residents may like or dislike about what they’re seeing.

‘I’m not happy about it’

For Alice and Richard Matyas, who own Austie’s Family Restaurant along the Parkway, they’re worried that the changes laid out in the reconstruction project may end up hurting the business they’ve had for 46 years.

“I’m not happy about it,” Alice said in reference to the plans she and her husband were looking at. “Anyone coming from Nanticoke will not be able to turn into my restaurant, and that’s where most of my business comes from.”

Matyas explained that, under the proposed reconstruction, a left-hand turn lane will be put in for traffic heading toward Nanticoke, but not on the other side of the road, for eastbound traffic looking to make the turn into the plaza where Austie’s is located.

Additional curbs and grass being put in around the entrance to her restaurant could also make it more difficult for trucks to make the turn into the lot, Matyas said.

“They’re making it one lane … cars trying to turn into my place and slow down are going to get rear-ended,” she said. “It’s a very big concern for me, for the safety of my customers.”

‘It needs to be fixed’

Other residents, like John Huda, recognize the need for an upgrade to the Sans Souci but have concerns about the changes being made.

“The road is 50-60 years old, it needs to be fixed,” Huda said. “I just don’t like some of the changes … they’re cutting it down to two lanes.”

Both the Matyas’s and Huda were sure, like so many others in attendance, to fill out the PennDOT questionnaire and leave their opinions so that their concerns may be addressed.

The plans are expected to be finalized within the next year or so, at which point the final design process will begin, according to Morgan. Construction is estimated to begin in 2025 and take roughly two years, with an estimated end of construction listed as 2027.

Morgan was happy with Tuesday night’s turnout, and emphasized how important public comment is for a project like this.

“These are the people that use the road every day, they commute to work, to school, they do things at their leisure,” Morgan said. “Even though it’s a state road, it’s the people’s road and they need to give us that feedback and we need it.”