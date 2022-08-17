🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of sexually assaulting three girls said he was looking forward to receiving rehabilitative counseling in state prison.

Marshall Avery Burney, 38, will have 23-to-46 years in prison attending counseling sessions in a sentence imposed Tuesday by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Burney did not contest a report by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board that found he met the criteria as a violent sexual offender, which Sklarosky officially designated.

A jury following a three day trial in June 2021 deliberated less than 45 minutes convicting Burney on 12 total counts, including felony rape and sexual assault related offenses.

Wilkes-Barre police arrested Burney in July 2018 after the three girls were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

One girl reported Burney had been touching her inappropriately, sexually assaulting her and exposed himself to her almost daily for nearly six years.

Court records say Burney forced the girl to watch a video of himself and a family member engaged in sex acts.

Another girl reported Burney sexually assaulted her for three years, and the younger girl claimed he made her watch his sex video and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop said Burney “took advantage” of the victims and failed to show any remorse or an apology.