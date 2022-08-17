🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday for a Nanticoke City councilman was cancelled when domestic abuse charges were dismissed last month.

Nanticoke police charged Joseph Henry Nalepa, 53, after he allegedly threw a woman to the floor inside his Jones Street residence on July 10. A man reported seeing Nalepa throw the woman through a sliding glass door, according to court records.

Police went to Nalepa’s residence where the woman claimed he struck her during an argument when he arrived home from a day of drinking, court records say.

The woman had redness to her face but refused to allow her injury to be photographed. She further declined to provide a written statement.

Nalepa was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 17 but online court records say the proceeding was continued that day to Wednesday, Aug. 17.

However, a district judge on July 17 dismissed the simple assault charge against Nalepa as online court records say a prosecutor from the state Attorney General’s Office failed to appear for the July 17 hearing and the woman opted not to testify.