NEWPORT TWP. — Township police charged a man with setting three fires that turned into wildfires earlier this year.

James M. Havens, 35, of Overlook Drive, Newport Township, admitted during an interview with police he set the fires in the Bare Ass Beach area on April 24 because he was drinking and had a argument with his friends, according to court records.

Bare Ass Beach is a water-filled former coal pit.

Havens was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on three counts each of arson, risking catastrophe and maliciously setting fire to forest. He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luzerne County 911 dispatched firefighters in Newport Township to a wildfire in their township resulting in assistance from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The location of the fire was difficult to reach as additional fire departments responded to assist.

As efforts were being made to reach the fire, Havens was encountered by fire officials at the scene.

Havens claimed he discovered the fire and guided firefighters into the wilderness.

A total of three fires that turned into wildfires were encountered by firefighters, the complaint says.

It took firefighters nearly three hours to extinguish the three wildfires.

An investigation into the cause of the fires determined they were intentionally set.

Havens agreed to be interviewed on May 15 when he admitted he had been drinking with friends and got into an argument. He took off on an all-terrain vehicle driving through woods using a lighter to set a fire, the complaint says.

When the first fire got out of control, Havens admitted he set two more fires and left the area, according to the complaint.

Havens initially denied he set the fires and only went to the scene after being tagged by a Newport Township firefighter on a social media site reporting the fires.