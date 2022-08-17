🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was charged with reporting a false alarm when he called 911 claiming he was going to kill his wife resulting in a heavy police response to his residence on Barney Street Tuesday.

Terrence Winstead, 73, called 911 telling a call-taker he was “going to blow his wife’s brains out and hang her from the ceiling,” according to court records.

Winstead surrendered without incident after police set up a perimeter around the house and closed the 100 block of Barney Street.

Winstead’s wife told police her husband had been drinking heavy for the last two weeks and again Tuesday, court records say.

Winstead told police he was not happy with his “home life” and felt his wife was going to kill him. He claimed he did not remember what he told the 911 call-taker.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the residence in the 100 block of Barney Street at about 4:16 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Officers were advised that a man, identified as Winstead, inside the house told the 911 call-taker he was going to kill his wife.

Winstead further told the call-taker “I just shot the b—-h,” the complaint says.

Police set up a perimeter around the house and closed Barney Street. An officer used the public address system on a cruiser for anyone inside the house to exit.

After a few minutes, a woman walked out the front door. She told police her husband was intoxicated and had been drinking.

Winstead eventually exited the house yelling to officers, “Why y’all (expletive) with my wife,” the complaint says.

After Winstead was detained, he told police he was not happy with his home life and was afraid his wife was going to kill him.

Winstead’s wife reported, the complaint says, Winstead threatened her with a razor blade and shoved her. She declined to pursue domestic and terroristic threat charges.

Winstead was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of false alarm to agency of public safety, disorderly conduct and communications with 911. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.