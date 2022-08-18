🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks at Thursday’s GOP breakfast at Avenue Diner in Wyoming.

P.J. Pribula, chairman of the Luzerne County Republican Party, welcomes everyone to Thursday’s GOP breakfast at Avenue Diner in Wyoming.

WYOMING — Dr. Mehmet Oz Thursday told a crowd gathered at the Avenue Diner in Wyoming Borough that Pennsylvania and the country are not headed in the right direction, but after the November mid-term elections, when he predicts the Republican Party will control of Congress, “we again will elevate our nation.”

Oz, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, was in town for what his staffers said was his 137th campaign stop since the May Primary. Oz has visited 30 of the state’s 67 counties so far, meeting with voters and community leaders to get his message out.

Oz faces Democrat John Fetterman, who has been Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor during the Wolf Administration, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Oz said the campaign has taken him moire than 4,000 miles so far, with 164 stops in 30 counties and more than 90 media interviews. He said he has enjoyed meeting constituents and community leaders and elected officials to hear what their concerns on as he gathers information to take to Capitol Hill.

“It’s extremely important for me to meet with as many people as possible to listen to their concerns and to discuss those issues with them,” Oz said. “You can’t just phone it in because Pennsylvania has immense power to change the direction of the Senate. Our country is being slammed by skyrocketing inflation on gas and groceries, shocking increases in violent crime, and the fear of energy shortages if we don’t start standing up for our communities and our economy.”

Oz said by him showing up in Pennsylvania’s communities and talking about the tough issues, he gets a true reading on what issues are on the minds of voters.

“They have told me we have to enhance our energy infrastructure, combat inflation, get our kids in quality schools, and keep criminals off our streets,” Oz said. “But John Fetterman is doing the opposite — hiding from voters and not talking to the press. John Fetterman doesn’t know the value of a real job. He’s only lived off his parents’ wealth and the taxpayers without really showing up for Pennsylvania. He thinks releasing one-third of Pennsylvania’s inmate population wouldn’t make anyone less safe. Fetterman wants Washington imposing a green new deal on us and more spending that drives gas prices and inflation even higher — that’s just crazy talk.”

Oz called Fetterman a “radical left candidate,” saying he is more far left that Vermonr Sen. Bernie Sanders,

“The only thing Joe Biden is building back better is the Republican Party,” Oz said. “We need real, sensible solutions that come from the ground up. I’m doing the hard work, and I’ll fight for Pennsylvania in the US. Senate.”

Supporters turn out for Dr. Oz

Joining Dr. Oz at the event, were U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas; State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, State Sen. :Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; and several GOP candidates for state offices and sitting Luzerne County Council members.

“Dr. Mehmet Oz will be making his way around the new 9nth Congressional District today,” Meuser said. “We got to hear a great message about his plans to make America stronger by making Pennsylvania stronger.”

Meuser said Oz was planning to attend the Harford Fair and a luncheon in Wilkes-Barre.

”Dr. Oz’s tireless work on the campaign trail is what will solidify his win in November for this vital election,” Meuser added. “Won’t it be great to take those gavels from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and from Sen. Chuck Schumer? The hardworking people of Northeastern Pennsylvania know that we need Republicans like Dr. Oz to win and protect the values of Pennsylvanians and Americans. In this election, for Dr. Oz and all Republicans, losing is not an option.”

Baker said Dr. Oz is criss-crossing the commonwealth every day to share his positive message for Pennsylvania’s future.

“He is committed to reigning in inflation, including harnessing our natural resources to help consumers, and to empowering individuals and families to live better lives,” Baker said. “Dr. Oz has proven he is willing to put in the hard work required to earn the support of voters across northeastern Pennsylvania and that he will be an advocate for our region in the United States Senate.”

’I own two properties in Pennsylvania’

This week, Fetterman “called out” Dr. Oz on his residency, asking Oz to “come clean about how many houses he ‘legitimately’ owns.”

Fetterman also sent out photos of properties he says Oz owns.

Oz responded Thursday by stating, “I own two properties in Pennsylvania and one is the house where I married my wife, Lisa. And yes, I do own other properties.”

Lisa Oz accompanied her husband to the breakfast, noting that they were an hour late due to traffic issues on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.